Mangaluru Police Commissionerate Celebrate ‘Azad Ka Amruth Mahotsav’

Mangaluru: Highlighting steps being taken to implement policies and actualise commitments, the theme ‘Azad Ka Amruth Mahotsav’ focuses on all the efforts that are being undertaken to help India take its rightful position in the new world order emerging in a post covid world by highlighting the steps being taken to implement policies and actualise commitments.

It is driven by Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call of SABKA SAATH. SABKA VIKAS. SABKA VISHWAS, SABKA PRAYAS. It encompasses Government policies, schemes, action plans along with commitments from businesses, NGOs, civil society that helps actualise our ideas and help us collectively create a better tomorrow. Programmes under this theme include initiatives such as Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

And locally the police personnel belonging to Mangaluru Police Commissionerate celebrated the 75 years of freedom from the hands of the Britishers, by hosting a flag hoisting ceremony in the police commissionerate premises. In the absence of Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who couldn’t make it due to illness, DCP (Law & Order) Anushu Kumar, joined by DCP (Crime) B P Dinesh Kumar; other DCP’s and ACP’s hoisted the tricolour flag, while the Police Brass Band played the National Anthem.

Following the ceremony the staff and police personnel joined for group photos, while a bunch others engaged themselves clicking selfies. After all, it was a fun day for the police fraternity and their office crew taking a break from the hectic duties. Long Live our Police Personnel!

