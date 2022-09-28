Mangaluru Police Seal 12 PFI offices in City

Mangaluru: The search and sealing procedures of PFI offices were carried out in the following places by the city police followed by the ban on PFI and Allied organizations by the government on September 29.

The city police have sealed 12 PFI offices in Kasaba Bengre Mangaluru, Chokkabettu, Katipalla 2nd block, Adoor, Kinnipadav Bajpe, K C Road Ullal, Inoli Konaje, Mallur, Nellikai Road, Karbala Road Kudroli, Azizuddin Road and Information and Empowerment office at Rao and Rao circle.

