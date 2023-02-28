‘Mangaluru Police will set up a Separate Section to Monitor Vital Court Cases’- Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons, the new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “A separate section will be established in the police commissioner’s office for day-to-day monitoring and follow-up on all important court cases. This is to ensure that there is an improvement in the conviction rate. The section will be under the direct supervision of DCP (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar and the City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB). This is an attempt to ensure that there is an improvement in the conviction rate for crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code that covers heinous offences”.

The Top Cop further said, “We will focus on following up on all important cases reported in the city. Arrests are only an intermediate punishment. Once the accused is convicted, the public will understand that there is no escape. If we start monitoring cases in a better way, we will see the results in the long run. Follow-ups will be done in phases and the department will make a list of absconding accused and check the status of witnesses in connection with cases. As per the order issued by the director general and inspector general of police, court monitoring of cases is happening at the station level”.

“However, in the last two days, I have observed that this monitoring is not very effective. Through a separate section, every aspect of the case will be looked into, including if the accused are attending the court hearings or not, whether summons/warrants are issued if police have given objections to the bail applications and so on. I am confident that the conviction rate will improve gradually. During the investigation, importance will be given to digital documentation. For instance, while doing the Mahajar process, a picture of the Mahajar witnesses, investigating officer and assistant investigating officer should be part of a photograph that will be added to the case file. The authenticity of the Aadhaar card will also be verified”, added Kuldeep Jain.

Adding more he said, “Under my tenure, I have decided to strengthen the beat system and it is being assessed at the station level. The beat system is the basic building block of police functioning. The beat officers must know the areas and regular interaction will help in getting feedback. This is a crucial confidence-building measure. When peace prevails, it is important to take the public into confidence and understand their problems. Beat meetings will be held once every 10 days. I have been closely watching the traffic issues in the City for the past few days and noticed many motorists are not following the traffic rules very seriously, which has led to many accidents and deaths, especially two-wheeler riders. Effective monitoring should help in addressing such traffic issues. People should make use of the emergency number 112 under 24X7 ERSS (Emergency Response Support System). We receive nearly 50 calls every day, which is low. Also, take help of the Hoysala vehicles in case of emergency”.

It has been noticed that the new police commissioner has been going around the city to understand traffic issues. On Monday, he visited Nanthoor Junction which is witness to traffic snarls.

