Mangaluru Selected for Indian Swachhata League Award

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been shortlisted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a special felicitation programme considering the city’s enthusiastic participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).

Roopa Mishra, the Joint Secretary to the Ministry, stated in a letter that four cities from Karnataka – Karwar, Mangaluru, Holalkere and Mysuru, have been shortlisted for the special felicitation programme to be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on September 30 as part of the valedictory session of the Swachh Shehar Samvaad and Technology Exhibition.

“I would like to extend my heartiest compliments to the state and city teams for an enthusiastic participation in the ISL displaying your strong commitment towards the vision of garbage-free cities. I am happy to inform you that following the successful conduct of ISL activities across more than 1,850 cities, a rigorous evaluation was undertaken, and the top city teams have been shortlisted for a special felicitation programme,” Mishra stated.

Mangaluru city has been shortlisted under the 3 lakh – 10 lakh population category of the ISL. Meanwhile, Karwar has been shortlisted under the 50,000 – 1 lakh population category of the ISL. Holalkere and Mysuru have been shortlisted under the special mention category.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar has been invited to attend the special felicitation programme to be held in New Delhi.

