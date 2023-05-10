Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo Casts Vote at Bendur

Mangaluru: Elections for eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada District began at all 1860 polling booths at 7 am. Early in the morning, there was a moderate response from the electorate to the elections for the State Legislative Assembly in Dakshina Kannada and polling is reported to be going on peacefully.

In Dakshina Kannada, elections are being held for the Assembly in eight constituencies such as Mangalore South, Mangalore North, Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia.

Mangaluru South Constituency candidate J R Lobo and his wife cast their vote at the St Sebastian School, Bendur.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, after casting his vote, J R Lobo said, “Today at 7:00 am, I came to the polling booth number 135 at St Sebastian School Bendur, to cast my vote. There is a good response early in the morning. People are showing interest to cast their votes. I thank all the voters for turning out to the polling booth in large numbers.”

Lobo further said, “I am happy to know that the booth officers prepared the booths well before the time. This time the polling procedure is much better than in the last elections, EVMs were checked with 50 dummy votes and the polling staff reached the polling booths at 5 am to complete the procedures. At 7 am sharp, the voting started and voters in large numbers arrived at the polling booths. As of now, there are no illegal activities going on in the city. I hope the polling process will go on well. This time voters have shown more interest in casting their votes. Earlier, educated voters were hesitant to go to the polling booths, but this time they are arriving in good numbers. Let the polling go on smoothly and let the voters elect an able candidate to represent them”.

