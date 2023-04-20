Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo Files Nomination papers at MCC

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru South constituency candidate J R Lobo filed his nomination papers to the Election Officer at the Mangaluru City Corporation here on April 20.

Prior to the procession, J R Lobo along with his wife Philomena and other Congress leaders offered Puja at Kudroli Temple.

Addressing the supporters Lobo said, “Since morning I have visited the churches, temples and mosques because we love everyone and we are all the children of one God even though the way of devotion is different. Our city must develop and be the number one developed city after Bengaluru. We want investors to come here and invest so that we can create job opportunities for our youth. We should all join hands to bring the Congress party to power to see Mangaluru develop. I would like to thank Janardhan Poojary, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah the late Oscar Fernandes and all the senior Congress leaders for giving me this opportunity to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections”.

Supporters of J R Lobo marched in a procession from Kudroli Temple premises to the Mangaluru City Corporation. Later Lobo filed his nomination papers to the election officer.

After filing the nomination papers, Lobo speaking to the media persons said, “Today I have filed my nomination papers to the election officer at the Mangaluru City Corporation. A number of supporters marched with me from the Kudroli temple premises in a show of support for the Congress party. This time, the people of Mangaluru want a change in Karnataka. I will give priority to development and also to create jobs for our youth. Most of the youth after completing their education go to other states and countries in search of jobs leaving their parents. In Mangaluru 50% of houses have only two residents which is a sad part of our city. Once the children go out in search of jobs they never come back. They settle in the places where they find jobs and parents wait to see them only during the festivals”.

During the filing of the nomination papers, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Advocate Manoraj and former Mayor Sashidhar Hegde accompanied him.

