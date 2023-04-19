Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo to File Nomination on April 20 – Ivan D’Souza

Mangaluru: “The Mangaluru South Constituency Congress Candidate J R Lobo will file his nomination for the forthcoming Assembly elections, on April 20. On that day from 8 am, he will visit various churches, temples, and mosques, later Lobo will offer Puja at the Kudroli Temple. At 10 am he will join the party workers for a procession which will culminate near Mannagudde where he will address the public at 11 am and 12 noon and then file his nomination to the election returning officer”, said former MLC Ivan D’Souza in a press meet held at the Mangaluru South Constituency poll office, Kadri here on April 19.

Addressing the media persons Ivan D’Souza said, “KPCC spokesperson Sudhir Kumar Murolli from Koppa will deliver the keynote address. U T Khader, Former minister Ramanath Rai, Vasanth Bangera, Krishnappa from Sullia, Mithun Rai, Shakuntala Shetty, Moideen Bava and all the former MLAs, MLCs, and party leaders will take part in the programme”.

Ivan further said, “2013 year history will repeat itself in this election, voters of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are waiting to defeat the BJP. In Dakshina Kannada district, the people who voted for BJP are repenting because of the hike in prices for basic commodities. The BJP does not have any moral right to ask for votes. The BJP brings hired crowds for their programme. Before coming to power BJP made many promises but failed to fulfil any of them. But in 2013, we had fulfilled all our promises. This time if we come to power we will surely fulfil all our promises like, providing 200 units of free electricity, 10 Kg rice, Rs 2000 to every Woman who is the head of the Family and Rs 3000 For Graduates. Lobo was the MLA for 5 years and he has done a lot of development work. The BJP MLA did not bring any grants to Mangaluru, if he has brought any grants from 2018 to 2023 let him release the white paper. Our mantra is bringing together all the people and working for the development of the district. BJP plays politics over the dead bodies. Why doesn’t the BJP control the price of Diesel, Petrol, gas etc? In the coming elections, the Congress will come to power and fulfil all the promises”.

Addressing the media persons J R Lobo said, “The Congress party has given me an opportunity to contest the elections from the Mangaluru South Constituency. Tomorrow at 12:15 pm, I will file my nomination to the election officer. Congress Party believes in development and secularism. If the country has seen development, then it is because of Congress. In Dakshina Kannada, the people of all faiths live in harmony”.

Lobo further said, “When we invest in any field, we need to create an eco-system. We have a highly educated population. Our children should live in our city, Mangaluru should not become a pensioner’s city. In Mangaluru 50% of houses have only two residents. After completing their education our children go to Middle Eastern countries and never return. If we need to retain our children in Mangaluru, we need to concentrate on development. The people of Mangaluru are intellectual and highly educated and sometimes are the victims of propaganda. Because of the hike in prices for all essential commodities people are suffering. In five years what are the new projects BJP has brought to Mangaluru? If we become the victims of emotions, we will not be able to fill our stomachs. We have several education institutions and people from all walks of life from around the world come here to pursue their education. We need to think of development in this direction”.

Lobo also said, “When the MCC were evacuating the street vendors, they sprayed water on them which is wrong. There are several ways to evacuate them. When we are constructing new markets we provide them with alternative facilities. Recently, a street food festival was organized for two days on the main road. How can they organize such festivals on the road when they are evacuating street vendors in an inhumane way? Lobo questioned.

Like this: Like Loading...