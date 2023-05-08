Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo’s Election Campaign Concludes

Mangaluru: The election campaign of Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo came to an end at 5:52 pm in front of Manjeshwar Govind Pai Circle (Former Navabharath Circle) here on May 8.

The election campaign rally was flagged off in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha and culminated in front of MG Pai Circle.

Addressing the gathering Sathish Prabhu who recently joined the Congress party said, “The party workers should work round the clock for the victory of our candidate J R Lobo. When he was the MLA from 2013 to 18, he has done a lot of development work and worked for the welfare of the constituency. But the present MLA has not done any development work. We need an able and responsible people representative to bring the necessary development funds to our constituency, and J R Lobo is the right candidate. This time all of us should cast our votes and bring the Congress party to power. On May 10, all of us should go to the voting centres and cast our valuable votes to J R Lobo”.

Speaking on the occasion KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj said, “In Mangaluru, we cannot live in peace and unity unless we have a secular leader and J R Lobo is the right candidate for us. The present MLA talks about development and the BJP talks about the double-engine government. Instead of development and the welfare of the citizens, they play with the sentiments of the people with caste politics. We have only two days more to elect our leader. J R Lobo is the right man to be our MLA. In the last 5 years of his tenure (2013-2018), he has done a lot of development work. I urge all the people of Mangaluru to cast their valuable votes for J R Lobo”.

J R Lobo thanked everyone for their support and cooperation and requested all to vote for the Congress party on May 10. Later J R Lobo garlanded the statue of Manjeshwar Govind Pai. The rally concluded at 5:52 pm.

