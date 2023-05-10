Mangaluru South Candidates J R Lobo & Vedavyas, MP Nalin and U T Khader Cast their Votes

Mangaluru: Elections for eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada District began at all 1860 polling booths at 7 am. Early in the morning, there was a moderate response from the electorate to the elections for the State Legislative Assembly in Dakshina Kannada and polling is reported to be going on peacefully.

In Dakshina Kannada, elections are being held for the Assembly in eight constituencies such as Mangalore South, Mangalore North, Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia.

Mangaluru South Constituency candidate J R Lobo and his wife cast their vote at the St Sebastian School, Bendur.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, after casting his vote, J R Lobo said, “Today at 7:00 am, I came to the polling booth number 135 at St Sebastian School Bendur, to cast my vote. There is a good response early in the morning. People are showing interest to cast their votes. I thank all the voters for turning out to the polling booth in large numbers.”

Lobo further said, “I am happy to know that the booth officers prepared the booths well before the time. This time the polling procedure is much better than in the last elections, EVMs were checked with 50 dummy votes and the polling staff reached the polling booths at 5 am to complete the procedures. At 7 am sharp, the voting started and voters in large numbers arrived at the polling booths. As of now, there are no illegal activities going on in the city. I hope the polling process will go on well. This time voters have shown more interest in casting their votes. Earlier, educated voters were hesitant to go to the polling booths, but this time they are arriving in good numbers. Let the polling go on smoothly and let the voters elect an able candidate to represent them”.

Speaking to the media persons Vedavyas Kamath said, “Being the BJP Candidate from Mangaluru South Candidate, I have cast my vote at the polling booth number 82 in DK ZP, Government Higher Primary School, Gandhi Nagar. The polling is going on well and people are standing in a long queue. I have got blessings from the people of Mangaluru South Constituency. I have attended all the programmes in 300 days such as Boothakola, Nema or Yakshagana and won the hearts of the people”.

Vedavyas further said, “This time, I am sure that people will vote for me. In my 5 years of tenure, I have done a lot of development work for my constituency. I will win with a higher margin than the last time. People talk about me saying that Vedavyas is capable of developing Mangaluru South Constituency. People want me to win again. Last time I won the election with a 16077 margin and this time I will win with 100% votes and will get an opportunity once again to serve the people of Mangaluru South Constituency”.

BJP State President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, after casting his vote and speaking to the media persons said, “I have cast my vote at Booth number 90, at the St Aloysius Engish Medium Higher Primary School, Urwa. There is a wave in favour of the BJP. People are aware of our achievements in four years under the leadership of Modiji’s double-engine government and they have decided to vote for the BJP. While I was standing in the queue to cast my vote, many people came and spoke to me, which shows that the people still want the BJP to come to power. This time we will win more than 121 seats in the Assembly elections”.

Kumuda Bhandary (78 ) along with her husband Panambur Gopalkrishna Bhandary from Matadakani cast their votes at the DK Government Higher Primary School, Gandhi Nagar.

