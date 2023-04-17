Mangaluru South Constituency Candidate J R Lobo’s Election Office Inaugurated at Kadri

Mangaluru: The Election office of the Mangaluru South Constituency candidate J R Lobo was inaugurated at the Orania Building, Kadri here on April 17.

Before the inauguration, Pandit Vishwanath Bhat, Usthad Riyaz Faizy Kakkinje, Kudroli and Assistant Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church Bendur Fr Ronston Pinto blessed the office with prayers.

The office was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the Assistant Parish priest of St Sebastian Church, Bendur Fr Ronston Pinto, Usthad Riyaz Faizy Kakkinje, Kudroli and Pandit Vishwanath Bhat along with the former mayors, corporators and ward presidents.

Addressing the gathering, J R Lobo said, “Today we have inaugurated the office for the forthcoming Assembly elections. This election is important for the development of our constituency. Mangaluru is an education hub and students from other districts, states and countries come here to pursue their education but due to communal disturbances people are hesitant to send their children to Mangaluru. Many of our youth are not finding jobs after completing their education and they go to other states and countries in search of jobs”.

Lobo further said, “In most of the houses in Mangaluru you see only elderly people residing staying because their children are working in other states or countries. If we want our children to settle in Mangaluru, we need to create jobs and work towards the development of our city and district. And to make this a reality, we need to win this election”.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza welcomed the gathering. Former Mayor Sashidhar Hegde delivered the vote of thanks. Congress leader M G Hegde compered the programme.

Senior Congress leaders, Corporators, former mayors, J R Lobo’s wide Philomena Lobo, party workers and others were also present.

