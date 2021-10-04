Spread the love



















Mangaluru Swimmers for the FIRST Time Shine & Win 33 Medals in State Level Swimming Event in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Mangaloreans to note that for the FIRST time in the swimming history in Mangaluru, that 33 swimmers did shine bagging various awards in the State Level Swimming Event held in Bengaluru. In spite of the hardships faced in wake of the Covid Pandemic, the swimmers of Mangaluru have shown exemplary performance in the state level junior and sub juniors categories winning 33 medals in the swimming championships organised by the Karnataka Swimming Association atBasavanagudi Swimming Club pool in Bengaluru recently.

One Individual Championship, one new meet record, 13 Gold, 13 Silvers and 7 Bronze medals and 7 swimmers qualifying for the national level championship were the highlights of the commendable performance of the swimmers who trained under the experienced coaches from Dolphin Aquatic Club at the ‘We One Aqua Centre’ at the St. Aloysius College Swimming Pool, Mangaluru.

L-R: Alyssa Swedal Rego, Riana Dhrithi Fernandes, and Alaister S Rego

L-R: Riana Fernandes with her Mom-Kavitha Fernandes; and Alyssa and Alaister Rego with their Mom, Shirley Rego

Alyssa S Rego bagged the Individual Championship with a gold medal in 100, 200 meters freestyle, 50 and 100 meters Butterfly, 200 meters Individual Medley along with a silver in the 50-meter freestyle. One new meet record was clocked in the 4X200 Relay participated by Dhruthi Fernandes. The 7 swimmers who have qualified for the Nationals include Naitik N, Alyssa Swedal Rego, Dwisha N Shetty, Alaister S Rego, Steve Jeff Lobo, Dhrithi Fernades and Diganth V S. The national championships will be held at the BAC Swimming Pool in Bengaluru from October 19 being held under the banner of Indian Swimming Association.

The details of the medal winners are as follows:

Group 3 boys: Naitik N – Gold in 100 backstroke, Silver in 200 meters Individual Medley and 100 meters Butterfly, Bronze in the 200-meter freestyle; Group 2 boys: Alaister Samuel Rego – 4 silver in 1500 freestyle and 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 3 Golds in all relays; Steve Jeff Lobo – 2 Silvers in 100 and 200-meter butterfly, Bronze in 50 meters Butterfly, 2 Golds and 1 bronze in Relay; Nishan – Gold in 4×100 relay; Diganth V S – Silver in 200 meters backstroke, Bronze in the 100-meter backstroke.

Few Proud Parents of the Proud Winners

Group 2 girls – Riana Dhrithi Fernandes – Silver in 200 Individual Medley and 100mtr breaststroke, 2 Bronze in 200 breaststroke and 400 IM, 1 gold and 1 bronze in the relay; Dwisha Shetty – Silver in 50mtr breaststroke, Bronze in 100mtr breaststroke.

In spite of the threat posed by the Corona Virus and the series of lockdowns and Covid Protocols, the children put in the best of their efforts practising with all precautions in the past year and have achieved these impressive results. The management of St Aloysius College has been extremely supportive to We One Aqua Centre to carry out the activities under strict guidelines imposed by the district administration.

The swimmers were professionally coached by Dhronacharya awardee, Nihar Amin and Madhu Kumar B M from the Dolphin Aquatic Club, Bengaluru along with the Head Coach of Mangalore Aquatic Club Lokraj Vitla, coaches Yajnesh Bengre, Umesh Villa, Deepak and others.

The above details were briefed during a press meet held at St Aloysius Swimming Pool arena by Srinivas Nandagopal- who compered the meeting. Members present at the press meet were Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; MAC President Dr Nagendra Nayak, and Promoters of ‘One Aqua Centre- Naveen and Roopa G Prabhu; and Head Coach of MAC Lokraj Vitla.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “We need to compliment the coaches for taking extreme precautions during the pandemic, for the safety of the swimmers, and their determination and commitment have won laurels for the City and the Aquatic Club. Bagging 33 medals for the first time in the history of Mangaluru is a phenomenon and good news for all of us. No doubt these 33 medalists will be role models for the upcoming swimmers so that they too win big in future swimming competitions. Best of luck to all the winners and those looking forward to winning”.

