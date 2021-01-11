Spread the love



















Mangaluru: Three crows found dead in the city of bird flu suspected

Mangaluru (UNI) Three crows were found dead near Pachanady in Vamanjoor on the outskirts of the city here on Monday of suspected bird flu, even as news about its spread is looming large in the neighbouring Kerala State.

The crows were found on the road leading to a crematorium near Pacchanady dumping yard. Officials visited the spot and collected samples for testing.

Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department said that even though it looks like a normal death, the department has taken precautionary measures and sent samples to the lab just to be sure.

Six crows were found dead at Manjanady recently and the samples taken had tested negative for bird flu. Two eagles and kites were also found dead in Belthangady and Mangaluru recently, samples were sent to the lab and the results are awaited.

Image shown is for illustration purposes only