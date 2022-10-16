Mangaluru Traffic Team Led by ACP Geetha Kulkarni Visits Nanthoor Junction & other Spots

Mangaluru: With the increase in population in Mangaluru due to the start of industries/companies/IT sectors, educational institutions and other businesses, simultaneously TRAFFIC has also increased, and it’s been a Hercules task for the traffic police to control the chaos, created at various busy junctions in the City. This is just starting, in a few more years it will become like Mini Mumbai/Bengaluru only for traffic. And if more companies and software sectors move into Mangaluru, you will have to wonder what would be the outcome.

Apart from it, many people who were living abroad are returning to their hometowns, also Immigrants from different states due to work, Students who come here eventually end up staying here-this will automatically increase traffic.

One major thing is that many Mangaloreans are rich, so many afford to buy big vehicles, as you can see nowadays. Few more vehicles mean more space and even more lengthy traffic. And with roads in Mangaluru in many places being too narrow, traffic congestion is rampant. Among the busy junctions in the City is Nanthoor Junction as it connects three major Highways – NH 66, NH 169 and NH 75. However, the traffic situation is a total mess, causing inconvenience and chaos to the commuters and the general public. Over the years, many accidents have been witnessed at the Nanthoor Junction, with some people getting seriously injured, and a few more resulting in deaths.

Even in other areas of the city, many buildings do not have enough parking space and the occupants or residents park their vehicles on the roads, which causes problems for the locals. Even if the buildings or apartments have parking space or basement parking, those spaces are used for storage or for other means-this results in people parking their vehicles on the streets, resulting in traffic jams or inconveniences to pedestrians. After taking charge in Mangaluru, ACP ( Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni has shown a keen interest in solving the traffic menace. She has involved some like-minded people in her team and regularly visits places to solve such issues. The initial task is to create a team to solve traffic issues in Collectors Gate Balmatta, ESI Road Bendoorwell and Nanthoor Junction, among others.

On October 14, Kulkarni, along with police consultant Engineer Praveenchandra Shetty, Vishwas and Violet Pereira, visited Collectors Gate/Balmatta junction in response to receiving various calls from the residents of the area, to solve the parking and traffic-related problems that they face every day. The team later visited Bendoorwell – ESI Road.

Based on the survey done, Praveen Chandra Shetty has come up with Recommendations for the easy movement of Traffic:

Bendur 3rd Cross (ESI Hospital Road) at Bendoorwell Junction Side:

The bolted barricade on the side of the road will be removed.

Two No-Parking sign boards and Penalty List Information Board to be installed touching the footpath edge in front of the pillars of the building such that these two signboards will not obstruct shops.

To arrange for asphalt to patch up 3 feet of the road along the footpath so that this section is motorable after removing barricades.

The footpath constructed above the duct along the compound wall of a residential building is at a higher level than the road surface. It has to be +6 inches from the surface level of the road so that a proper footpath is formed for pedestrians to walk.

The entry/Exit ramp of the Legacy Building is on the footpath section, thereby making this part of the footpath unusable.

NANTHOOR JUNCTION :

On October 15, the team visited Nanthoor Junction. If an attempt is made to rectify the following minor defects, it will ease the traffic movement to a great extent at Nanthoor Junction:

All free left turns at the circle will give the desired results once the signal light starts operating for 75 seconds during peak hours, and 60 seconds during non-peak hours, starting from Bikarnakatte road, clockwise with 30 seconds pedestrian pass after one rotation, allowing traffic of all four roads intersecting at the circle.

A concrete rectangular (water supply) structure adjacent to Auto Rickshaw Park on the way to Padua (road from Kadri to Padua) is on a higher level than the road, causing an average speed drop of vehicles, the repercussion of which is seen from the bottom of the slope during peak hours. It should be chipped off and redone at par with the road level and angle of the road slope.

The medians are crooked on all sides, out of which two are misguiding the drivers to change the direction of motion while they drive near the circle. This can be made out easily by noting an unused portion of the motorable road adjacent to road dividers along their length. This applies to all medians and dividers leading to the Circle from all four roads.

A concrete lump on Bikarnakatte – Kadri Road has eaten away five feet of the motorable road while getting down to Kadri. The road median here is crooked, and about four feet of road is unused on the driver’s side due to the unscientific shape of this median concerning the direction of the roads.

Exceeding well area is formed on the Kadri side than the other three sides, which causes unsolicited traffic jams on the Kadri side, the repercussions of which have been seen on Kulshekar side movements.

There is an unused section on the right side of a median that meets the circle from Bikarnakatta, which can be used to ease the traffic movement towards Pumpwell and Kadri by redesigning this median without much expense.

There is no proper rainwater drain on the road leading towards Bikkarnakatta from the circle, causing potholes every monsoon. The last attempt made to rectify the defect was also unsuccessful.

Traffic police should display two “Free Left Turn” signboards on all roads leading to Nanthoor Circle, at 150 feet and 75 feet before the Circle so that drivers can take proper steps.

Mangaluru North Traffic Police Inspector Suresh Kumar and Mangaluru East Traffic Police Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat were also present.

