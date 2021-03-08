Spread the love



















Mangaluru: Youth electrocuted at Wenlock canteen

Mangaluru,(UNI): A 20-year-old worker at the Government Wenlock Hospital died of electrocution while mopping the floor of the canteen of the hospital on Monday morning.

Police said that the deceased is Aneesh (20), son of Bhagawan of Kotekar Beeri. Aneesh was a student of Karnataka Polytechnic.

The family of Aneesh has alleged that the deplorable condition of the canteen was the reason for the death and that the canteen building was in a mess.

A case has been registered by the Mangaluru city police against the canteen.