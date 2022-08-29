Mangaluru’s FIRST Open Shooting Championship 2022 31 Aug- 4 Sept

Mangaluru’s FIRST Open Shooting Championship 2022 31 August -4 September. Participants from various clubs across India are to participate at the event conducted by Mangalore Rifle Club.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Mukesh Kumar-Secretary of Mangalore Rifle Club said, “The 1 st Open Shooting Championship will be hosted by Mangalore Rifle Club, Mangalore, with the support of the District Administration of Dakshina Kannada, from 31st August to 4th September 2022. The NR and ISSF matches will be held in MANGALORE RIFLE CLUB, situated in Jugul Hall, 4 floor, Kadri, Mangaluru. It accommodates 10 lanes of 10m air rifle and pistol training”.

Mukesh further said, “The participants have a chance to win cash prizes in 10m Air Rifle and Air Pistol for both men and women under Sub-youth, Youth, Junior and Senior categories. The ISSF finals will be held on 4th September 2022, at US MALLYA INDOOR STADIUM, Mangalore. This would be a great opportunity for the public to witness an Olympic Level sport in Coastal Karnataka”.

“The event will be inaugurated on 1st September at 9:30am in Jugul Hall by Chief Guests, Premananda Shetty, Mayor of Mangalore ; Harish Poonja, MLA; Mahabaleshwara MS, General Manager of Karnataka Bank and Smt. Gayathri R, Zonal Head of Bank of Baroda ” added Mukesh. Zahir Manipady -committee member and Sandesh Sudhalkar -member were also seated on the dais during the press meet.

ABOUT MANGALORE RIFLE CLUB:

Mangalore Rifle Club which is an affiliated Unit of Karnataka State Rifle Association (KSRA), established in 2016 and over the years it has constantly worked towards its vision of spreading awareness about this Olympic level sport by offering efficient, quality and safe training to interested individuals. It intends to conduct this event to garner the attention of the public toward this sport and help them realise that in addition it builds one’s character by enhancing courage, improving focus and concentration, developing self-discipline, and promoting self- analysis.

The event will also boost the morale of the participants to strive for perfection. Mangalore Rifle Club, is the only Air Rifle and Pistol Shooting club in Coastal Karnataka. Currently, it has a cohort of 30+ committed members in the youth, junior and senior categories respectively, who have bagged several accolades at different university, state and national level events.

