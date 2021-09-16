Spread the love



















Mangaluru’s ‘TOP COP’ is One of the ‘HEROES ‘ in Netflix’s Latest ‘Crime Stories’ Series



Mangaluru: ‘Crime Stories: India Detective’ is backed by Minnow Films, which was also behind the hit series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, has come up with a new documentary series detailing the inner workings of four major crime investigations in Bengaluru which will be released on Netflix India. Titled Crime Stories: India Detectives, the series will be released on 22 September 2021 the OTT platform announced on Tuesday, September 14. Based on the intriguing trailer, the series shows how the police went about solving gruesome crimes– from the moment the crime is reported, the methods used by the police in nabbing the accused, and the toll of witnessing such crimes on the officers.

Crime Stories: India Detectives is directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling and produced by Tarun Saldanha. Morgan Matthews and Fiona Stourton are attached as executive producers on the series. Jack Warrender is attached as series director and Claire Cahill is credited as series producer. Crime Stories: India Detectives is backed by the UK-based production company Minnow Films, which has previously backed projects such as The Fallen and Bad Boy Billionaires.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Mangalureans should be proud that ‘TOP COP’ aka Police Commissioner of Mangaluru N Shashi Kumar is featured in this Crime stories series. Sources reveal that London based creative director Clare and Jack had contacted the then Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao who took the initiative to help make the documentary series, and the series was shot for a year during 2019. The creative director had team members in Bengaluru which included Naveen, Riccha, Tarun, Amith and Sandeep.

Speaking to the media, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “ While I was working in the North division of Bengaluru City there were three cases reported and they are shown in real time in this Crime documentary series. The series is not fictional, but shot in real time from the time of offence reported. They frequently interacted with the police, victim’s family and media.

