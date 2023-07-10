MANGO-the Super Fruit! Grab Them Before Their Season Ends Soon. Mangoes are rich with Potassium, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Fiber etc



Mangaluru: Got Aam! It’s once again that time of the year we see lots of mangoes in different varieties and different tastes. Yes, April, May, June, July and probably August -those are the best months of the year because of “Aam (Mango) Season “. You can’t walk into City Central Market, without being enveloped by the sweet smell of ripe mangoes. The fruit markets are flooded with mangoes. Mangoes are known as the king of all fruits. Not only that but mangoes (irrespective of the variety) go pretty well with our spicy coastal food. The combination of sweet and spicy food is how the local people like it here. Mangoes are the all time favourite fruit in the kudla.

Presently, although the mangoes cost between Rs.100-Rs 200 a kilo, depending on the variety, people usually do not have second thoughts on buying these sweet temptations. Prices of the Alphonso, popularly called Hapus aam, are based on quality and size. A plus grade Alphonso from Ratnagiri and Devgad fetches the highest price, going as high as Rs 1000, and export quality ranges between Rs 1500-Rs 2000. Among the local varieties, the favourites are Mundappa, Mangaluru wild mangoes (kaatu), Shirva kashi, local variety of Alfonso, Kalapadi, Mattupadi and Sakre potli which are the initial variety to flood markets.

Couple of the varieties of mangoes are good for making pickles/chutney. Though India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, it accounts for less than 1 percent of the global mango trade because Indian farmers have little access to foreign markets. This has led to mangoes being available as a fair trade item in some countries. Alphonso mango, known for its sweetness and flavor is considered to be the best and is also expensive. Here in India and also in Mangaluru, you will find Mangoes piled on the side of the street, or in the fruit market- great pyramids of red, green and gold, ripening in the lazy heat. And a vendor chants the names of his mangoes: Tothapuri, Alphonso, Badami. Neelum etc etc.

There are said to be some 1,500 varieties of mangoes in India. Mangoes belong to the genus Mangifera, consisting of numerous species of tropical fruiting trees in the flowering plant family Anacardiaceae. Mango is one of the most extensively exploited fruits for food, juice, flavor, fragrance and color, making it a common ingredient in new functional foods often called “super-fruits.” A fruit vendor says, ” Color is not the best way to determine ripeness of the mango. Sniff for a fragrant fruity odor at the stem end or squeeze very gently to detect a firm yet yielding feel under your fingers. The best way to ripen the mangoes is to place them in a brown paper bag or leave them in their original box and keep them at room temperature and then refrigerate them when ripe. If the mango develops black spots, the mango is past its prime and it tastes bad”.

Mangoes really can make you feel better! Beyond being delicious and rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, mangoes contain an enzyme that acts as a digestive aid. Mangoes act as a good source of dietary fibers, protecting against degenerative diseases, especially with regard to the heart; they may help prevent certain types of cancer and also lower blood cholesterol. Always rinse mangoes thoroughly before consuming. That’s because mangoes are a distant relative of poison ivy and the residue of sap from the tree on the skin of the mango may cause an allergic reaction in some people.

The ripe fruit is variable in size and color, and may be yellow, orange, red or green when ripe, depending on the cultivator. When ripe the unpeeled fruit gives off a distinctive resinous smell. Mangoes command good prices throughout the season which is why they prefer to sell mangoes. Mangoes are not only meant for eating in its natural form but also there are many delicacies which are made out of mangoes. These hundreds of varieties of mangoes in India, all have a distinctive taste. Many people consider themselves connoisseurs, turning their noses up at one type or another. In India, people don’t just eat mangoes as a fruit. They’re used in desserts like aam kheer, also known as payasam, and shrikhand, as well as smoothies and lassis.

The delightful kesar is a highly unappreciated variant. It is called kesar, which means saffron, because of its color and fragrance. If you’re making desserts, milkshakes and other goodies, this is a good mango to use because the pulp is non-fibrous. The totapuri is great for salads and salsas, but not so good on its own as it’s not so sweet. Mangoes are widely used in cuisine. Sour, unripe mangoes are used in chutneys, athanu, pickles, or side dishes, or may be eaten raw with salt, chili, or soy sauce. A cooling summer drink called panna or panha comes from mangoes. Mango pulp made into jelly or cooked with red gram dhal and green chillies may be served with cooked rice. Mango lassi, a popular drink made throughout South Asia, is created by mixing ripe mangoes or mango pulp with buttermilk and sugar. Ripe mangoes are also used to make curries.

Mangoes are used in preserves such as moramba, amchur (dried and powdered unripe mango) and pickles, including a spicy mustard-oil pickle and alcohol. Ripe mangoes are often cut into thin layers, desiccated, folded, and then cut. These bars are similar to dried guava fruit bars available in some countries. The fruit is also added to cereal products such as muesli and oat granola. Dried strips of sweet, ripe mango(sometimes combined with seedless tamarind to form mangorind) are also popular. Mangoes may be used to make juices, smoothies, fruit bars, mango nectar, etc etc, and as a flavoring and major ingredient in ice cream and sorbet.

Pieces of mango can be mashed and used as a topping on ice cream or blended with milk and ice as milkshakes. Sweet glutinous rice is flavored with coconut, then served with sliced mango as a dessert. In other parts of Southeast Asia, mangoes are pickled with fish sauce and rice vinegar. Green mangoes can be used in mango salad with fish sauce and dried shrimp. Mango with condensed milk may be used as a topping for shaved ice. Yes, mango is indeed a super fruit because of the nutritional facts of this succulent sweet tropical delight. A mango is one way to experience that tropical feeling without ever leaving your kitchen. They are high in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Potassium, Copper and Vitamin A. Mangoes also contain several important phytochemicals including: Cryptoxanthin, Lutein, Gallic Acid and Anacardic acid.

Mangoes are an incredibly healthy snack. You can eat the entire fruit for just over a hundred calories. High in fiber, virtually fat-free, and mangoes contain numerous vitamins. It is easy to see why tropical mangoes are considered a super fruit. Mangoes also contain beta-carotene which may help slow the aging process, reduce the risk of certain forms of cancer, improve lung function, and reduce complications associated with diabetes.

Finally, do you know that the ‘sweet bell pepper’ (capsicum) once was known as ‘Mango’ in many parts of the United States? Oh, well! It’s wonderful when a fruit that tastes so delicious has so many wonderful nutrients in it. Anyway, do you need potassium? Eat a mango! Need antioxidants? Eat a mango! Need vitamins? Eat a mango! Need fiber? Eat a mango, the perfect “superfruit” for your body. Make the most of the mango season and eat as many varieties as you can.

