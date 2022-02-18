Maniapl Cops act Swiftly, Arrest Two in Attempt to Murder Woman

Udupi: In a swift action, the Manipal Police with the help of the public, arrested two persons in connection with an attempt to murder a woman at HUDCO Colony, Maniapl here on February 18.

According to the Manipal Police, Sumathi wife of Ramananda was alone at home in the the HUDCO Colony. On February 18, while she was chanting Bhajans, two unidentified persons barged into her house and attacked her with sharp weapons. Later the accused tried to kill her.

While the accused were attacking Sumathi, her husband Ramananda running a milk parlour in Manipal returned home from work to find his wife being attacked. As Ramananda was screaming for help, the accused managed to escape from the spot. The locals immideatly informed the Manipal police.

The Manipal police rushed to the spot and with the help of locals arrested the accused near the industrial area. The accused are said to be from Mangaluru. The exact reason for the attack will be known only after a detailed enquriy.

A case has been registered in the Manipal Police station and investigation is on.