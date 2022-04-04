Manifold Blessings to the Multitudes! at Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Shrine of Infant Jesus, Bikkarnakatte, organised a two days Lenten retreat on 2nd and 3rd April in the shrine premises.

The retreat was conducted by Rev. Fr Henry Fernandes, cssr, Rev. Fr. Roshan monteiro, ocd, Br Prakash and their team. The first day of retreat was attended by not less than 8000 people and the second day saw a crowd numbering more than 15000 people. The services held included Praise and Worship, Adoration, Eucharist, Healing Prayers, and Blessing Prayers over special age groups. Many received physical healings during the Holy Hour of Adoration and gave their testimonies.

All gathered were provided lunch (Annasantarpane) at the shrine campus. The two days of retreat was indeed days of divine blessings. The Retreat concluded with Eucharistic Procession, in which the congregation participated devoutly.

The organisational commitee consisted of the able minds of the Shrine Pastor, Fr Rovel Dsouza and the Superior, Fr. Charles Serrao. With the help of many volunteers, the retreat went successful.