Manipal and Padubidri Police Seize E-cigarettes and Arrest Four

Udupi: “Four persons were arrested by Manipal and Padubidri police for allegedly selling prohibited fake cigarettes and electronic cigarettes in the district”, said Akshay M, Superintendent of Police.

In a press release, SP Akshay stated that while the police were checking at the Hejamady check post under the Padubidri police station limits, the police found Rs 4.79 lakh worth of prohibited fake cigarettes and electronic cigarettes in a car. The police arrested two persons and seized the car.

After this incident, the district SP instructed the police stations to check shops in the district and during checking, the Manipal police found Rs 1.55 lakh worth of prohibited fake cigarettes and electronic cigarettes at the Sheesha Pradaise and Smoke Co shops in Manipal.

The Police have registered two separate cases in Manipal and another case in the Manipal police station and arrested four persons. The seized property is worth Rs 6.34 lakh.

