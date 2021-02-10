Spread the love



















Manipal Bird Day Records Sightings of 122 Species of Birds

Udupi: Despite the Covid restrictions, the 11th edition of Manipal Bird Day proved to be a great experience to the enthusiastic birders who participated in it. A total of 78 birders showed up for the annual exercise which was organized by Manipal Birders Group on Sunday, February 7, 2021. In view of preventing the Covid pandemic, all precautions like maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks and use of hand sanitisers was strictly adhered to.

The day began with a ‘Bird Walk’ at 6.30 am. The birders divided themselves into smaller groups of 10-12 members and followed 11 different trails which took them through different terrains like hills, plains, paddy fields and wetlands. The idea was to sight as many birds as possible and record their presence in the region. By the time the walk ended at about 10:00 am, the different groups recorded sightings of 122 species of birds.

After the bird walk concluded, the different groups gathered at the Indrali Temple area for breakfast and a discussion session. New birders and the senior birders shared their experiences about the bird day and the highlights of what they saw. On this occasion, the formation of Manipal Birding and Conservation Trust (MBAC) was also announced. The trust will focus on conservation of the trails in and around Manipal. A few butterfly hosting plants were distributed. Hand-painted bookmarks were given to the participants as a souvenir.

Manipal Birders Club conducts regular birding sessions every Sunday from 6:30 am and visit different locations around Manipal to record the birds. Interested people may visit the Manipal Birders Club Facebook page or call 7411521633 (Tejasvi S. Acharya) for more information.

Photos by: Rohit S. Rao & Mohith Shenoy K.



