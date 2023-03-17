Manipal Comprehensive Liver Clinic (MCLC) Launched at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: How is the liver an important organ in our body? The liver is an important organ in our body as it serves these functions:: Production of bile; Control of blood sugar levels; Control of amino acid levels’ Synthesis of foetal red blood cells Produce of fibrinogen and heparin; Regulate blood volume’; Destroy dead red blood cells; Excrete toxic and metallic poisons; Produce heat and Detoxification. And to keep our liver functioning we need to take good care of it and prevent from liver diseases.

Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital Mangaluru, a leading healthcare provider in coastal Karnataka, has launched a comprehensive liver clinic to cater to the needs of patients suffering from chronic liver disease. The liver is the largest organ in the human body, performing over 500 functions, and is essential for human survival. Unfortunately, it is often neglected, and chronic liver disease can lead to the progressive deterioration of liver functions over time.

A programme was held to brief on the newly launched Comprehensive Liver Clinic, where Dr Anurag Shetty, Consultant Gastroenterologist said, “The multidisciplinary team at the KMC Hospital’s Comprehensive Liver Clinic is dedicated to providing personalized care for liver patients under one roof for best clinical outcomes. Patients registered under the clinic by paying a nominal fee of Rs 1,000+gst will receive an MCLC card that provides multiple benefits, including discounts on OP consultation, OP procedures, laboratory radiology and investigations, In-Patient admissions including special wards and surgeries.“

He further said, ” The Department of Gastroenterology at KMC Hospital has four well-qualified senior medical gastroenterologists and three senior surgical gastroenterologists catering to all types of gastrointestinal and liver diseases. The department has more than 20 years of experience and has attended to nearly 20,000 OP patients and performs more than 6,000 endoscopic procedures per year. The gastroenterology department at KMC Hospital is credited with many firsts, including ERCP, EUS, third space endoscopic procedures, and liver transplantation, introduced in Dakshina Kannada. KMC is the only hospital in the entire district providing POEM, ESD, and liver transplant facilities. The department is actively involved in international clinical trials and is the only gastroenterology department in Coastal Karnataka to be accredited by the National Board, New Delhi”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr B V Tantry, Head of the Department of Medical Gastroenterology at KMC Hospital said, ” “With the introduction of this comprehensive liver clinic, we aim to further enhance our services to patients with various liver diseases. We recognize the need for regular clinical follow-up and timely intervention to slow down the progression of liver disease, prevent complications, detect them at an early stage, and manage them appropriately. The Manipal Comprehensive Liver Clinic will provide multidisciplinary, dedicated, and personalized care for patients with chronic liver disease, and we hope that it will significantly improve health outcomes for our community. The Comprehensive Liver Clinic panel includes Medical and Surgical Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Radiologists, Dietician, Psychiatrist, Physiotherapist, Transplant coordinators, Interventional radiologists, dedicated HPB and Transplant teams for adult and pediatric transplants, Intensivists, Anesthesiologist and Clinical Support team.”

Also speaking, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Manipal Comprehensive Liver Clinic. This new clinic is an important addition to our hospital’s already existing comprehensive medical facilities, and it is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We are confident that the Manipal Comprehensive Liver Clinic will play a significant role in improving the health outcomes of our community, especially for those suffering from chronic liver diseases and critical liver-related issues.”

On the occasion, two persons, namely Ms Loretta Coelho and Manjulan were handed over the MCLC card by the dignitaries on the dais, and two health care staff from KMC Hospital, Dr Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru namely Ms Aruna Mallya and Ms Vivet were felicitated for their dedicated services during the Liver Transplant process. The programme was eloquently compered by Ms Prakruthi, an executive from KMC Marketing department.

Medical Gastroenterologists Dr Sandeep Gopal & Dr Suresh Shenoy and Surgical Gastroenterologists Dr Ranjith Rao, and Dr Sathyanarayana were present on the dais at the occasion.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 28 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,800+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

