Manipal Police Arrest Four for Robbing Taxi Driver

Udupi: The Manipal police have arrested four men who had rented a taxi to Karwar and robbed the taxi driver at knifepoint on May 16.

The arrested have been identified as Charan (35) from Ullal, Mohammed Azharuddin (39) from Shirva, Sharath Poojary (36) from Bantwal and Jayaprasad (43) from Mangaluru.

According to the police, on April 27, Sridhar Bhakta, a taxi driver from Shanthi Nagar, Alevoor had parked his taxi at the Tiger circle in Manipal. A group of four men approached him to hire his taxi to go to Karwar. The taxi driver agreed to take them to Karwar, and when they reached Ankola, the accused asked the driver to stop the car.

When Bhakta stopped the car, one of the accused caught hold of Bhakta’s neck from the back seat while the other three pulled him out of the car and forced him into the back seat.

The accused threatened the driver with a knife and snatched his belongings, including the cash from his wallet. Later, one of the gang members drove the car back to Kundapur. After reaching Anegundde, they stopped the car near an ATM. When the taxi driver went to withdraw cash at the ATM, the accused escaped from the spot.

In this regard, a case was registered in the Manipal police station. Based on Bhakta’s complaint, the Manipal police arrested the accused on May 16 and produced them before the court.

Under the guidance of SP Vishnuvardhan, additional SP Siddalingappa and DySP Sudhakar Nayak, the operation was carried out by the Manipal police inspector Manjunath, PSI Rajashekhar Vandali, personnel Shailesh, Nagesh Naik, Prasanna, Imran and Prasad.