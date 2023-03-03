Manipal Police arrest Four including two Juveniles in House theft case

Udupi: The Manipal Police arrested four persons including two juveniles on March 2 involved in a house theft case in Shivalli.

The arrested have been identified as Varun (19) and Karthik Poojary (19) residents of Adarshanagara, Alevoor. The accused were arrested near Shimbra Cross, Manipal.

On Feb 18 thieves broke into a house in Shivalli and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 2.40 lakh. A case was registered at the Manipal Police station in this regard. After Filing an FIR the police started to search the accused and arrested four persons including two juveniles near Shimbra Cross in Manipal.

The police recovered Rs 2.40 lakh worth of gold items, a motorbike and a car from the accused. The total sized property is estimated to be wroth Rs 4 lakhs.

Under the direction of SP Akshay M and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa and the guidance of Udupi DySP Dinakar KP, the operation was carried out by the CPI Manipal Devaraj TV, PSI Manipal Naveen Naik and Rukma Naik, Staffs ASI Gangappa, Nagesh Nayak, Shailesh Kumar, HC Prasanna, Imran and Sukumar Shetty.

