Manipal Police Arrest Three Ganja Peddlers Including Engineering Student

Udupi: The Manipal Police arrested three Ganja Peddlers including an Engineering Student at Manipal here, on June 14.

The arrested have been identified as Shashank (25) a engineering student from Herga, Adil (36) and Naushad (27) from Karkal.

After getting reliable information, the Manipal Police raided Shashank’s house in Herga. Ganja dealer Adil from Karkal who was with Shashank was also arrested and 300 grams of ganja was seized from their possession. Based on the information given by Adil, police arrested Naushad on the Hiriadka-Karkala road and seized 1.1 Kg of Ganja from his possession.

During interrogation, police found that both Adil and Naushad were supplying Ganja through their friend Imran Khan alias Shakeel from Karkal who is currently working in Muscat. When there was a demand for Ganja, Imran was arranging to supply Ganja to Naushad and Adil from Uppala, Kasaragod. The District Superintendent of Police Akshay formed a team led by CPI Manipal and ordered to serve a lookout notice for Imran.

During the raid, police seized 1.5 kg ganja worth Rs 75,000 and arrested three persons.

Under the direction of Udupi SP Akshay M, Additional SP Siddalingappa and DySP Dinakar KP the operation was carried out by Devaraj T V CPI Manipal and staff ASI Shailesh, Head Constables Sukumar Shetty, Abdul Razak, Imran, Channesh and Anand.

Like this: Like Loading...