Manipal Police Arrest two in Students Robbery case

Udupi: On February 7, the Manipal Police arrested two of the accused involved in robbing two students by threatening them with a knife on January 31.

The arrested have been identified as Asif (24) and Dasthagir, both residents of Shivamogga.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Manipal Police station, SP N Vishnuvardhan said, “On January 31, at around 12:15 am, a boy and a girl student were spanking each other near the KFC building Manipal. At that time, three persons arrived in a car, threatened them with a knife and took away their mobiles, watch and cash.

Taking the incident seriously, the district police formed a team under the leadership of SI Manjunath M along with PSI Rajshekhar Vandali, probationary SI Niranjan Gowda, Devaraj Biradara, ASI Shailesh Kumar, head constables Mahesh, Abdul Razak, Thomson, Prasanna, Vishwajit, constables Mohammed Rafiq, Adarsh Naik and Dinesh of CDR unit. The team received specific information about the location of two of the accused. After keeping a close watch on them, they finally arrested the accused. One of the accused is still absconding and will be arrested soon”.

The police have recovered a Honda Civic car, two android mobile phones and the knife which was used for the crime.