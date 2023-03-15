Manipal Police Arrest two Women for Stealing Jewellery from Passenger on Mangaluru – Mumbai Express Train

Udupi: In a swift action, the Manipal police arrested two women for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh from a passenger onboard a Mangaluru – Mumbai express train on March 15.

The arrested have been identified as Lalitha Bovi (41) and Susheelamma Bovi (64) both from Bhadravathi, Shivamogga district.

The incident took place on the Mangaluru Mumbai express train on March 14.

The accused had stolen 100 grams of gold ornament worth Rs 4 lakh and a wristwatch worth Rs 3000 from the Mangaluru – Mumbai express train passenger Punith Vasanth Hegde, a resident of Kuthyar, Kaup Taluk.

Punith’s family was travelling to Mumbai from the Indrali railway station. The family members immediately informed the Manipal Police about the theft on the train.

After examining the CCTV footage from the coach and at Indrali Railway station, the police arrested Lalitha Bovi (41) and Susheelamma Bovi (64). The police have recovered the stolen valuables worth over Rs 4.3 lakh from the accused.

Like this: Like Loading...