Manipal Police Destroy 51 Modified Silencers installed in Vehicles

Udupi: The Udupi district police decided to take a tough stand against those using noisy silencers on two-wheelers. The Manipal Police seized about 110 modified silencers in a month-long drive and destroyed them using a road roller at the Manipal police station premises here on February 3.

Speaking to Media persons, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said, “The district police will continue the drive for a few more days. This is a warning to those who think they can get away with altered silencers on their two-wheelers. We will dismantle the modified silencers mercilessly and impose fines under the MV Act,” he said.

“Today we have destroyed a total of 51 silencers including 50 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler in the Manipal Police station limits. We have collected Rs 25,500 fine from the 51 offenders. The modified silencers were dismantled at the police station itself, and fines were imposed against the offenders,” said SP Vishnuvardhan.

Additional SP Kumarachandra, DySP Udupi Sadananda Nayak, Manjunath M inspector Manipal PS, Rajeshekar Vandali PSI, Sudhakar Tonse crime PSI, Probationary PSI’s Niranjan Gowda, Devaraj Biradar and other staff were present.



