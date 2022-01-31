Manipal Police Destroy 71 Modified Silencers Installed in Vehicles

Udupi: The Udupi district police have decided to take a tough stand against those using noisy silencers on two-wheelers. The Manipal Police seized about 110 modified silencers in a month-long drive and destroyed them using a road roller at the Manipal police station premises here on January 31.

Speaking to Media persons, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said, “Today we have destroyed a total of 71 silencers of two-wheelers in the Manipal Police station limits. We have collected fines from 71 offenders. The silencers were seized after complaints from residents about the noise menace disturbing the peace in the neighbourhood. The modified silencers that breached the noise limit were dismantled at the police station itself, and fines were imposed against the offenders,” said SP Vishnuvardhan.

This action has also been taken during the ongoing National Road Safety Month that is being observed from January 18 to February 17. The maximum sound permissible as per the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act ranges from 80-91dB with the prescribed least level of 80dB for two-wheelers and 91 dB for passenger, commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weight above 12000kgs, explained SP Vishnuvardhan.

Noting that most of the silencers are locally modified, SP said that the police have decided to go after those carrying out such illegal acts punishable under sections 52 and 190(2) with a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, and the Udupi CMC cancelling their trade license.

“The district police will continue the drive for a few more days. Those who think they can get away with altered silencers on their two-wheelers. We will dismantle the modified silencers mercilessly and impose fines under the MV Act,” he said.

DySP Udupi Sadananda Nayak, Manjunath M inspector Manipal PS, Rajeshekar Vandali PSI, Probationary PSI’s Vinay, Sushma and other staff were present.