Manipal Police Issue Lookout Notice for missing girl Aveena
Udupi: The Manipal Police have issued a lookout notice for Aveena (16), a resident of Perampalli, who has been reported missing since April 13. The Police had earlier registered a case in this regard. The investigation is on to find the Girl. Her description is as follows:
Name: Aveena
Age: 16
Language Known: Kannada
Religion: Christian
Built: Well built
Hair: Black
Complexion: Medium black
Height: 4.5”
Anyone who has seen her or knows about her whereabouts is requested to contact the Police inspector: 9480805448, PSI: 9480805475, Manipal Police station Number 0820 – 2570328, Email: manipaludp@ksp.gov.in
