Manipal Police Issue Lookout Notice for missing girl Aveena

Udupi: The Manipal Police have issued a lookout notice for Aveena (16), a resident of Perampalli, who has been reported missing since April 13. The Police had earlier registered a case in this regard. The investigation is on to find the Girl. Her description is as follows:

Name: Aveena

Age: 16

Language Known: Kannada

Religion: Christian

Built: Well built

Hair: Black

Complexion: Medium black

Height: 4.5”

Anyone who has seen her or knows about her whereabouts is requested to contact the Police inspector: 9480805448, PSI: 9480805475, Manipal Police station Number 0820 – 2570328, Email: manipaludp@ksp.gov.in

