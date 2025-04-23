Manipal: Raid on Lodge, Narcotics Seized – Three Arrested

Udupi: The Manipal police conducted a raid on the Downtown Lodge in Dasharatha Nagar, Badgabettu village, Udupi taluk, based on reliable information about syringes used for consuming narcotics being found at the lodge.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Azaruddin, Rajesh Prakash Jadhav, and Najil Malpe, and narcotics worth Rs. 40,000 were seized.

The seized items included 13.70 grams of MDMA, 225 grams of ganja worth Rs. 10,500, 15 small plastic covers, 5 syringes, and other related materials. The police also confiscated two mobile phones, one of which is a Redmi touchscreen phone worth Rs. 5,000.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 70/2025 at Manipal Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 22(b) of the NDPS Act. Manipal police are investigating.



