Manipur police against wrong social media posts involving Governor

The Manipur police would file an FIR in the Cyber Crime Police Station against the wrong social media posts involving state Governor Anusuiya Uikey, officials said on Sunday.



Officials said that Twitter, now X, has been requested to take down the post, which shared a photo with comments wrongly claiming that the Governor attended a RSS sponsored meeting spreading hate against the minority.

Manipur police in a tweet said : “The lady seated is not the Governor of Manipur as has been posted. FIR will be taken up at cyber crime PS.

Twitter has been requested to take down the post.”

Police officials in Imphal refused to disclose what action would be taken against those people who have incorrectly posted the photo with false comments in the social media.

