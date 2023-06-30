Manipur violence: Christian Community of Udupi sends Memorandum to President and PM

Udupi: Members of the Christian community of Udupi Diocese on June 30, have sent a memorandum to the President and Prime Minister, demanding the release of compensation for the rehabilitation of the affected people in Manipur.

In a memorandum, it is stated that We, the undersigned organizations of the Catholic Diocese of Udupi in Karnataka comprising Priests, Nuns and Lay people are deeply saddened by the recent events of the violation of human rights and destruction of life and property that have unfolded in the Northeast Indian State of Manipur. Most of the destruction was done in the first three days of the conflict from May 3rd-6th. Sporadic incidents of firing, torching of houses and destruction continue to this day in the state capital of Imphal and the surrounding Valley with target killings by miscreants. Tens of thousands are homeless, many are now in government refugee camps. As always happens, innocent people of all religions are among the victims.

Under the guise of inter-community conflict between the majority Manipuris (Meiteis) and the minority tribal people (collectively known as Kuki/Zomi tribes), almost all churches in the extended Imphal Valley have been burnt, vandalized or desecrated. At least 317 churches and 70 church administrative/school buildings are burnt and 75 Christians are killed. Over 30,000 people are displaced in the worst anti-Christian violence India has ever seen. These numbers are updated regularly as the violence continues. Verified facts defy the government-sponsored narrative that the conflict is not religious but a tribal issue which has been used by certain elements for their benefit.

The 10-member Special Investigation Team set up by the CBI has been mandated to probe if there was a larger conspiracy behind the incidents that led to the destruction and loot of properties, arson, snatching of arms and ammunition and loss of human lives in various districts of Manipur. We sincerely hope and pray that justice will prevail and the perpetrators of crime and arson are booked.

We strongly condemn the prevalence of mob vandalism incited by different groups causing death and destruction. We mourn the loss of life of innocents and our hearts bleed for those suffering and languishing in camps for want of basic amenities. The property damage is immeasurable and we condemn the burning of multiple churches and institutions.

We firmly believe that human life is precious and no family should be rendered homeless. We demand that the Union Government reconstruct all the homes, churches and damaged properties and grant adequate compensation to the people, irrespective of caste and creed for rebuilding homes.

We appeal to the State and the Union government to engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to address the underlying causes of the conflict. The government must put an end to violence in the region and swiftly restore peace and normalcy in the State creating confidence among the affected people. We urge the Government to take immediate measures to restore peace and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

The second issue is that of illegal attacks on pastors and brutal beatings in various parts of the country, including Karnataka. Religious freedom is granted by the Constitution of India. But Christians continue to face targeted attacks on their faith, including threats to Christian gatherings.

We urge the Union and State Government to protect the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Fr Denis D’Sa PRO of Udupi Diocese, Fr Roshan D’Souza Chancellor, Ronald Almeida designate president, Mary D’Souza Immediate Past president, Alphonse D’Costa ex-president of Catholic Sabha, Prasanth Jatthanna president of Bharathiya Christa Okkuta and others were present.

