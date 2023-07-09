Manipur violence: Christianity cannot be wiped out of India, says Archbishop Cleemis

Amid unrest due to clashes between the Meitei community and the tribal Kukis in Manipur, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis slammed the Centre by saying,”No one should think that they can wipe out Christianity from India.”

While demanding the Centre’s intervention in immediately restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, Cleemis urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the silence over the issue.

Cleemis, the Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church was speaking at a protest led by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on the Manipur issue in Muvattupzha in Ernakulam district.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break the silence. He should share the integrity of this country with the world. This is the best opportunity for him to send out a message to the world that democracy prevails in India. Secularism written in our constitution is not a decorative term but an enacted philosophy. Why is our great constitution which grants the right to follow and practice any religion, being hidden? The centre should break the silence and intervene in restoring peace in Manipur,” Cleemis said.

Stating that it has been 65 days since riots broke out in Manipur between the two communities, Cleemis questioned, “Why is the government that is known for conducting surgical strikes not able to control ongoing riots.”

The Christian bishops and various dioceses in Kerala have slammed and demanded the Centre to intervene in the matter.

Tensions between the two communities in Manipur escalated after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the state’s hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

So far, over 100 people have been killed in the violence and hundreds have been displaced and living in relief camps. Despite the huge presence of paramilitary forces, violence continues to happen sporadically with houses of political leaders being burnt down, widespread looting and arson.

Source : India Today

