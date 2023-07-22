‘Manipur violence, deaths are of great concern’: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday expressed concern over the violence and deaths in Manipur, saying that as a citizen of this country, he would like to play a role in bringing peace back to the strife-torn northeastern state.

The Manipur violence and deaths are of great concern. The Central government should act towards restoring the confidence of the people not just in Manipur and the northeast but the entire nation.

“The gesture can be a symbolic one to begin with but has to be followed up with hard reconciliatory steps in the next few days. I am very disturbed. The people of the northeast have been very special to me since my days as Prime Minister. As a citizen, I would like to play a role in bringing peace to the northeast,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that it is a shocking and shameful act.

