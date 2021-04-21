Spread the love



















Manish Sisodia on his toes to provide healthcare in Delhi

New Delhi: In a leaked video Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is seen taking a meeting at the GTB hospital and directing officials to take quick decisions without waiting for approvals from the Secretariat.

Sisodia is heard saying take clearance on What’s app from him and put the screenshot when the file is sent for approval to the Secretariat.

Sisodia said, “Take clearance from me on WhatsApp, don’t wait for approvals, take quick decisions.”

The Delhi Deputy CM is on his toes since the resurgence of the pandemic and monitoring each thing personally along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Delhi is facing a shortage of oxygen and beds and the proactive role of Sisodia is helping people in dire need of healthcare facilities.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has shot up to 32.82 per cent (till April 20, night), making health management more challenging.

As per the Delhi government’s report on April 20, a total of 86,526 samples were tested (56,724 RT-PCR and 29,802 Rapid Antigen) in the last 24 hours, of which 28,395 tests were found Covid positive.

A total of 19,430 people were reported recovered from Covid infection till Tuesday night, while a total of 8,07,328 people have recovered so far in Delhi.

The tally of active cases in Delhi has risen to 85,575. With 277 deaths on Tuesday, the capital’s death toll reached 12,638.

Dr. B.L. Sherwal, Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital said, “It means every third person tested was Covid-19 positive. This is an alarming situation. This is the reason several hospitals in Delhi are overburdened with patients and short of oxygen.”