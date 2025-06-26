Manjeshwar: Mother’s Murder: Accused Son Arrested in Byndoor

By
Mangalorean News Desk
-
Spread the love

Manjeshwar: Mother’s Murder: Accused Son Arrested in Byndoor

Manjeshwar: The Manjeshwar police have apprehended Melvin, the 33-year-old son of Hilda Montero, in Byndoor, Udupi district, for allegedly murdering his mother. The arrest was made possible through a mobile location-focused investigation.

According to police, Melvin killed his sleeping mother, Hilda, set her on fire, and threw her body into a nearby pit. He also attempted to murder a neighbour, Lolita, by setting her on fire, leaving her injured. After committing the crime, Melvin fled to Hosangadi by auto-rickshaw, then took a bus to Mangalore, and eventually escaped to Kollur.

A team of officers, including Timmesh BN PSI Byndoor,  Sri Vinay K PSI Kollur, Nagendra, Paraya Mathapati, Malappa Desai, and Chidananda, were involved in the operation. Melvin has been handed over to the Manjeshwar police for further investigation.


Spread the love
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments