Manjeshwar: Mother’s Murder: Accused Son Arrested in Byndoor

Manjeshwar: The Manjeshwar police have apprehended Melvin, the 33-year-old son of Hilda Montero, in Byndoor, Udupi district, for allegedly murdering his mother. The arrest was made possible through a mobile location-focused investigation.

According to police, Melvin killed his sleeping mother, Hilda, set her on fire, and threw her body into a nearby pit. He also attempted to murder a neighbour, Lolita, by setting her on fire, leaving her injured. After committing the crime, Melvin fled to Hosangadi by auto-rickshaw, then took a bus to Mangalore, and eventually escaped to Kollur.

A team of officers, including Timmesh BN PSI Byndoor, Sri Vinay K PSI Kollur, Nagendra, Paraya Mathapati, Malappa Desai, and Chidananda, were involved in the operation. Melvin has been handed over to the Manjeshwar police for further investigation.