Manjeshwar: Thieves attack jewellery store watchman, rob silver ornaments, cash

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a group of thieves robbed silver ornaments and a cash worth Rs 4 lakhs from a jewellery shop at Manjeshwar Hosangady during the wee hours of Monday after tying down the watchman.

Police said that the stolen silver jewellery weigh around 15 kg. Abdulla, the watchman who is seriously injured in the assault by the robbers has been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

The incident took place at around 3 am. Senior police officials have visited the spot.

