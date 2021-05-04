Spread the love



















Manjhi demands judicial probe into Shahabuddin’s death



Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who passed away at a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

Shahabuddin, 53, was serving a life sentence in a 2004 double murder case. He was shifted to the Tihar jail in 2018.

Sandeep Goyal, the Director General of Tihar jail, had said in a statement, “Information has been received from the DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyay) Hospital about the death of Mohammad Shahabuddin, an inmate of Delhi prison.”

The official had said that Shahbuddin was suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted to the DDU Hospital on April 20.

Manjhi on Monday tweeted tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to initiate a judicial inquiry into the death of Shahabuddin.

Manjhi’s appeal came after the family members of Shahabuddin alleged conspiracy behind his death. They alleged that the RT-PCR report of Shahabuddin returned negative after his death. He could have been killed under a deep conspiracy, they alleged. They also threatened to go to the court.