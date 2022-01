Manjunath Bhandary met Randeep Singh Surjewala in New Delhi

Mangaluru: Chairman of Sahyadri Institutions, Mangaluru and Newly elected MLC Manjunath Bhandary met AICC General Secretary and Karnataka Congress In Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in New Delhi today.

Manjunath Bhandary thanked Randeep Singh Surjewala and conveyed new wishes to him.