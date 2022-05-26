Mankuthimma Kagga, teaching deep spiritual mythology in plain language, is one of the great literature of this world – Fr. Onil D’Souza

Mangaluru : Written by DV Gundappa, Mankuthimma Kagha presents various philosophies and deep spiritual principles in a simple language. This work fosters humanist thought, respecting the views of different peoples and promoting the notion that the human race is one and united. Although it may seem superficially worthy of rationalism, it is in fact spreading a noble theological idea that the goal of all thought is ultimately to unite in that strange power which is managing the whole creation. We should use this work again and again in our daily lives and lead our minds to the deeper truths of the world, said Rev Fr Onil D’Souza, Parish Priest of the Corpus Christi Church, Moodabidri.

He was speaking at the event Book release program held at St Aloysius College Mangalore. Mankutimmana Kagga, Kannada work of eminent Kannada poet DVG is translated by Prof Stephen Quadros Permude. The book ‘Mankutimmchen Kavyen’ is published by Kuvempu Bhasha Bhaati Pradhikara.

Registrar of the College Dr Alwyn D’Sa introduced the book. He opined that the presentation and the language used in the book is lucid. Poet uses language which is contextual and at the same time universal. The elegance of this poem is in its meaningful use of words, as in its wealth of meanings. The book is full of references from the Vedas, Upanishads, Epics and even from various scriptures. Great knowledge from all these is stored in this single book, in the mantle of Mankutimmaa Kagga. Translating poetry of this kind is a very challenging job, Stephen Quadros Permude has put in great responsibility in translating this masterpiece, he said.

Chief Guest Dr Girish Bhat Ajakkala, President of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati Pradhikara introduced the plans and missions of the Pradhikara. He, with examples, explained the life of DVG who lived up to the noble values that he has portrayed in his poetry. We come across the references from Kagga at least once a day; many have given testimony to the fact that their life has undergone a change for the better because of reading this book. He said that it will be good for us to make use of this book and get light in the path of our daily life.

Principal, Fr Praveen Martis, SJ presided over the programme. He appreciated the students for taking active part in the Konkani programmes and asked them to take to reading Konkani works and attempt to create literature in Konkani. Mankutimmana Kagga is a great work and by bringing it into Konkani Prof. Stephen Quadros Permude has done a great service to our Mother Tongue. Translating any literature is a very tough and responsible work, especially while you translate poetry one has to try hard to maintain the meter, cultural meanings, theme, motif and other frameworks, Stephen Quadros has done good work by doing justice to all these. He also said that Stephen Quadros being an alumnus of St Aloysius College is a matter of goodwill for the institution.

Mrs Severine Pinto, delivered the welcome speech. Prof. Stephen Quadros proposed the vote of thanks and Sri Rahul Noronha, compered the programme.