Mann, Kejriwal discuss free electricity scheme in Punjab



New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met Aam Admi Party Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi to discuss the free electricity scheme.

According to a source, the meeting continued for two hours around and both CMs discussed how to give free 300 units of electricity in Punjab – as promised by the party in its election campaign. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the source said.

After the meeting, Mann tweeted: “Had a very good meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Very soon I will give a good news to the people of Punjab.”

Kejriwal tweeted: “Together we will change Delhi, Punjab and the whole country. People are very upset and sad. Tired of dirty and corrupt politics of politicians and parties. We have to work day and night for the people.”