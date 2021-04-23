‘Man’s Best Friend’-a Stray Dog Dragged by 2 ‘Beasts’ on Bike goes Viral- One Arrested

Spread the love



















‘Man’s Best Friend’-a Stray Dog Dragged by 2 ‘Beasts’ (When I say ‘Beasts’ it refers to these two ignorant & “Morons” from North Karnataka) on Motor-Bike goes Viral- One Arrested

Mangaluru: As a pet owner of three foreign-breed dogs and two desi dogs, and also being a Good Samaritan to a bunch of stray dogs that come to our house gate looking for morning ‘breakfast’, where I feed them, I was very much saddened to look at the video that had gone viral where a stray dog was tied by a rope and dragged by two “BEASTS”, who by birth happen to be “HUMAN BEINGS” hailing from North Karnataka riding the road near NITK-Surathkal. Which person would do such a horrible thing? Either these two bike riders have to be completely inhuman or hate stray or other pet animals. I can’t think anything beyond this. This is total nonsense and above all very malicious and cruel to drag an innocent dog for miles behind the bike tied by a rope.

The acts of violence towards animals are on the rise, and a case in point is this video of the above incident, which has gone viral and has received a huge response urging the police to punish the culprits to the maximum. The incident came to light when a video of the barbaric incident went viral on social media. In the video, the accused could be seen dragging the dog along the service road in Surathkal. The moment the video surfaced, Tauseef Ahmed, the founder of ‘Mr Rescuer’, started following the case.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Tauseef said, “It is suspected that the accused are labourers hailing from north Karnataka and staying in a colony in Tadambail in Surathkal. The incident reportedly took place on 15 April and they have left the place as soon as the video went viral. I have interacted with people from the colony. It is saddening to note the four-legged dog has probably died. The community dog has been missing since the incident was reported. According to the neighbours, the accused were upset the dog had allegedly bitten one of their children. The accused are labourers from north Karnataka and were staying at a colony in Tadambail in Surathkal”.

The dog that was dragged is the brown one- the picture was taken by people who used to feed it

“Only one has been arrested for now, while another one is absconding, probably has gone back to his native fearing the video which was going viral for the last couple of days, since the incident happened on 15th April, so they got some time to go underground. The names of the persons on the bike are Masappa and Ravi, both migrant workers from North Karnataka. I will be in touch with the police so that these two persons get the maximum punishment they deserve under Animal Cruelty Act. I have even announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to anyone who provides information about the accused. We are trying to check for CCTV footage so that the bike used for the crime is identified. The cruelty towards animals has to end,” added Tauseef.

Man Arrested For Shooting Pet Dog at Kemmannu

‘Man’s Best Friend’ Shot Dead by a Udupi Man Released on Bail

In the meantime, City-based Animal Care Trust (ACT), has requested the public on social media to help in bringing the accused to the task. National Environment Care Federation (NECF) secretary Shashidhar Shetty has filed a complaint at the Surathkal police station in connection with the video. Also speaking to Team Mangalorean, Youth Leader from City, Suhan Alva said, “The incident was video recorded by a passerby by the name Jeevan, who circulated the video demanding the miscreants be caught and punished. Along with the witness, Jeevan and myself had filed an FIR at Surathkal police station, and within 30 minutes one of the culprits was arrested by the Surathkal cops. Another will be nabbed shortly since he has escaped to his hometown in North Karnataka. I only hope that the culprits once arrested get what they deserve. Say No To Animal Cruelty. My sincere thanks to the concerned police authorities for a job well done, including the efforts put in by police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, and also sub-inspector Puneeth”.

Suhan Alva (Left-black shirt)) and Jeevan (who video recorded the incident) handing over FIR to Surathkal Police Station SI

One thing that we people should realise is that all dogs, whether they are stray, community or pet dogs have rights and are protected by law. Moreover, there are activists who will ensure these laws are enforced and the necessary action taken. If they think there are no repercussions or consequences to such brutal acts, they are terribly mistaken! If found guilty it’s imprisonment for 5 years! A dog is a living being and their lives matter! Especially to us. If the biting of the dog was the reason for these men to take revenge on the innocent dog, which for the two men seemed like a menace, is simply unbelievable. But taking such a cruel step to drag the dog is a very malicious and cruel act, which needs to be condemned and serious action should be taken by the Court. No doubt this is a case of a malicious act. Most research splits between passive and active cruelty. Passive is like when a person doesn’t do anything to the animal but neglects it. But cases like this one that happened in Surathkal are active cruelty. It can be a reaction to a perceived problem. For example, a neighbour that’s fed-up with a dog’s barking or dog’s menace or a person bitten by a dog.

‘Man’s Best Friends Poisoned by Man’? Killing 10 Innocent Stray Dogs is Malicious & Cruel

Killing an animal is similar to killing a human being because both have lives. It’s true that the stray dog menace is increasing day by day in Mangaluru too, and even though it’s not publicized, there are dog biting cases coming to Wenlock hospital regularly- and no officials from the Animal Control Board nor the District Administration nor Mangaluru city corporation had taken any preventive measures to such issues. Anyone being cruel or killing an animal, such act is a violation of section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960, sections 426, 429 of the Indian Penal code and section 93 of the Karnataka Police Act.

The increasing stray dog menace in cities leaves us with a bloody reminder every now and then but it’s back to square one in a distressingly short time. It is the duty of the civic agencies to curb dog populations through humane birth control measures. But it does not seem to be working. The authorities cannot simply pass the buck to animal rights activists- the activists are doing the best they can, but the involvement of officials of civic agencies is also a must in tackling the stray dogs’ menace. And it’s also the duty of the citizens, as much it is of the MCC, to ensure roadsides are not turned into festering garbage dumps, offering strays a feast of leftovers.

I’ll Rather Feed A Stray Dog Which Will Remember You, Than a Stray Man Who’ll Ignore You?

In conclusion, this recent incident of torturing a dog by dragging it a few kilometres is very upsetting when deliberate killing happens. It is very difficult to determine why someone would do such a cruel act, and it makes me “hard to understand why it happened. It could be some people are frightened of dogs or some people just don’t like dogs, and “their very existence can upset some people”. It could also be because of personal grudges. It’s a way to get back at someone, to hurt them in some way. While animal activists in Mangaluru say that these stray dogs are kind, calm and friendly with strangers. But really a tragic story of this innocent “Man’s Best Friend” to face from two beasts aka Humans?