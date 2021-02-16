Spread the love



















‘Man’s Best Friend’ Shot Dead by a Udupi Man Released on Bail

Mangaluru: As a pet owner of three foreign-breed dogs and two desi dogs, and also being a Good Samaritan to a bunch of stray dogs that come to our house gate looking for morning ‘breakfast’, where I feed them, I was very much saddened by the news that a dog lover in Udupi shot dead a fostered pet dog owned by Gundappa Poojary, a resident of Padu Tonse near Kemmannu which was straying around in the vicinity, just because it was angering the owner of two foreign-breed pets, against which would bark while passing by. Which person would do such a horrible thing, that too being an animal lover? Either that person is completely inhuman or hates stray or other pet animals. And this man happens to be 50-year-old Braan D’Souza- an engineer by profession and a resident of Nidamballi/Kemmannu, in Udupi district, who committed the most heinous crime on 12 February 2021.



D’Souza was arrested on the charges of killing a dog, but luckily he is out on bail now after producing a bond at Malpe police station. A case has been registered against him under section II of Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 and section 429 of the Indian Penal Code. Sources reveal that the reason that led to the killing of the canine is in fact petty and that the innocent dog had to pay with its life for angering the owner (Braan D’souza) of two foreign-breed dogs, against which it would bark while passing by. This is total nonsense and above all very malicious and cruel to kill an innocent dog for barking.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Animal Rights Litigator/Animal Rights activist, Ms Babitha Madhwaraj based in Malpe said, “Braan D’souza had tried to kill Goodappa Poojary’s dog a month ago, but the dog escaped then. Unfortunately, this time while it was following Poojary to the store to buy milk, Braan shot it. Poojary filed a complaint immediately, but Brian went absconding. But with the help of a few local residents and animal lovers, he was arrested. The post mortem of the dog revealed that although the man targeted the canine using an air gun, he had loaded the gun with metal bullets and not pellets, which is illegal. Rumours are that such guns are illegal to have in possession”.

“The Malpe police have assured of conducting a fair investigation. The police have to submit a charge sheet within three months as the case will be taken up by the Court. Once the case is in Court, there can be some amount of expectations and hope towards getting justice for the voiceless animal, which was killed for no-fault. One thing that we people should realise is that all dogs, whether they are stray, community or pet dogs have rights and are protected by law. Moreover, there are activists who will ensure these laws are enforced and the necessary action taken. If they think there are no repercussions or consequences to such brutal acts, they are terribly mistaken! If found guilty it’s imprisonment for 5 years! A dog is a living being and their lives matter! Especially to us”, added Ms Madhwaraj.

If the barking of the dog was the reason for this arrogant man to take revenge on this dog, which for him seemed like a menace, is simply unbelievable. But taking such a cruel step to kill the innocent dog is a very malicious and cruel act, which needs to be condemned and serious action should be taken by the Court. Killing an animal is similar to killing a human being because both have lives. It’s true that the stray dog menace is increasing day by day in Mangaluru too, and even though it’s not publicized, there are dog biting cases coming to Wenlock hospital regularly- and no officials from the Animal Control Board nor the District Administration nor Mangaluru city corporation had taken any preventive measures to such issues.

The increasing stray dog menace in cities leaves us with a bloody reminder every now and then but it’s back to square one in a distressingly short time. It is the duty of the civic agencies to curb dog populations through humane birth control measures. But it does not seem to be working. The authorities cannot simply pass the buck to animal rights activists- the activists are doing the best they can, but the involvement of officials of civic agencies is also a must in tackling the stray dogs’ menace. And it’s also the duty of the citizens, as much it is of the MCC, to ensure roadsides are not turned into festering garbage dumps, offering strays a feast of leftovers.

And it is also learnt that Mangaluru not having many independent houses, and pet lovers who love to have a pet, adopt stray puppies so that they can be accommodated in the apartment space, but once the puppy turns into a grown-up dog, it is left on the street- thus adding a number to the stray dog population. Such citizens should not be considered pet lovers. Why even bother to adopt a pup if you can’t take care of it when it grows up? Anyone being cruel or killing an animal, such act is a violation of section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960, sections 426, 429 of the Indian Penal code and section 93 of the Karnataka Police Act.

Now coming back to the killing of this innocent barking dog (even a foreign-breed dog barks) by this man is a case of a malicious act. Most research splits between passive and active cruelty. Passive is like when a person doesn’t do anything to the animal but neglects it. But cases like this one that happened in Kemmannu are active cruelty. It can be a reaction to a perceived problem. For example, a neighbour that’s fed-up with a dog’s barking or dog’s menace.

Even though it’s known now that a dog has been shot dead, there are no exact records of the number of dogs which have been poisoned or shot and it’s hard to identify in most cases whether the killing was malicious or accidental. Sources also reveal that stray dogs killing is more common than malicious poisoning, but excessive barking by stray dogs can be a major source of conflict. A person complaining about barking has noise pollution laws on their side. If you ignore your neighbours’ complaints, this sort of situation could happen.