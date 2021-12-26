Many Petty Retailers Evicted in MCC Drive to Clear Pavements & Roads of Encroachments

Mangaluru: Started on Thursday, the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation along with the police had launched a drive to clear footpaths and roads of encroachment, significantly by unauthorized petty retailers and such different installations, and have succeeded in removing over hundred of illegal petty shops and other businesses without licenses.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar leading the drive from City Corridor stated the corporation council had earlier resolved to clear encroachment on roads and footpaths following a collection of complaints from the residents, significantly senior residents, concerning the inconvenience being brought about to them. Mayor Premananda Shetty had also held a gathering with the Commissioner and requested him to execute the clearance drive instantly. Quite a few petty retailers, together with flower distributors, vegetable distributors, snacks distributors, automobile restore garages and others who had encroached upon public areas inflicting extreme inconvenience to the residents were cleared since three days of drive, which will continue.

Commissioner Akshy said. “Regardless of repeated warning to such unauthorized occupants of public locations, they didn’t mend their method and continued to conduct the enterprise thereby aggravating the distress of residents. Furthermore the variety of such unauthorized petty retailers was always on the rise. We have formed 5 groups comprising 15 members for the drive, and they are all doing a good job in the eviction process”

Revenue Officer Vijayakumar speaking to Team Mangalorean said that in spite of repeated warnings to these street vendors not to encroach public space, they still disobey, putting the public and motorists in hardship. “We are trying our best to get rid of these illegal petty shops and other unauthorized establishments, but we need support from the public in our efforts in carrying out this drive.

Until now, many areas in the City where all these illegal shops had come up have been cleared, and if you peep into a portion of the Town Hall area, you can see a pile of dumped materials of evicted/crushed businesses. MCC should not STOP just with this DRIVE, but continue to monitor the illegal shops mushrooming now and then, and evict them soon. Because we have seen such drives in the past, and once the drive is over, these illegal petty shops start doing their business again, and create inconveniences to the public due to encroachment. Even the police who are supposed to regulate these and ensure the smooth flow of traffic, they too While it is understood that the vendors are from the socially and economically backward sections, can the footpath and an important road be blocked by them? It is for the citizen to question the authorities as to what action is being taken. On one hand we are proclaiming about global warming and cutting down on carbon emissions while the foot paths are being blocked by such malls!

In this eviction drive the MCC officials have given a strict warning to the street vendors not to encroach the footpath in future. Thanks to MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar for his direction, Mayor Premanand Shetty, MCC Revenue Officers Vijay Kumar, and MCC Revenue Inspectors-Raju Suvarna, Rakesh, Deepak, Dinesh Kumar, ARI – Jennu Kalle, and Bill Collector- Vasudeva Shetty for their eviction process. A job well-done!