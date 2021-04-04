Spread the love



















Maoist attack: Shah cuts short Assam visit, returns to Delhi



Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah cut short his campaigning in Assam and returned to Delhi in wake of the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh that left at least 22 security personnel dead, BJP sources .

Ahead of the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election on Tuesday, Shah was supposed to address three election rallies in Sarbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari but only spoke at Sarbhog in Barpeta district before returning.

Union Development of North Eastern Region Minister and BJP’s co-in charge for Assam polls, Jitendra Singh tweeted: “Today’s first Assam rally by Home Minister at Sarbhog, before he cut short his visit as well as other two rallies and returned to Delhi in view of Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. Crowds in thousands from all sections of society, thronged the jam-packed venue.”