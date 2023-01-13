Maoist Commander carrying reward of Rs 15 lakh held in J’khand

The police have arrested Maoist commander Krishna Hansda aka Avinash aka Saurabh, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, and was wanted in several cases in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

According to sources, Hansda was nabbed during a joint operation by the paramilitary forces and the police at Fatehpur under Dumri police station in the district.

The police are yet to release an official statement on the arrest.

The sources said that many weapons were recovered from Hansda.

The state police had conducted search operations to apprehend him in many villages, including Dholkatta, Simradhab, Kalyanpur, and Chainpur, situated at the foothills in the border areas of Dhanbad and Giridih.

According to sources, earlier the police had received information of Hansda along with his squad camping in a village at the foothills of Parasnath hill, following which a campaign was launched in the area.

However, Hansda, who hails from Pirtand block, could not be caught at the time.