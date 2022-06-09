Maoist commander killed in encounter in Bihar’s Jamui



Patna: A Maoist area commander was gunned down in a joint operation by CRPF, STF and police in Bihar’s Jamui district on Thursday.

The Maoist has been identified as Matlu Turi, an area commander of Bihar and Jharkhand and an important part of Pintu Raan group.

The police said that they received an input about a large number of Maoists of the Pintu Raan group assembling in the jungles of Gidhaur.

The joint search operation was started at midnight (intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday) in the jungles of Ghidhaur. When they reached the Sagdari forest, Maoist groups opened fire on the security forces.

In retaliatory firing, the security forces managed to engage them till morning. When the firing stopped, the they found a body of a Maoist on the spot. They also recovered an INSAS rifle and several rounds of live cartridges.

The police said that Matlu Turi was involved in several incidents. A total of 50 FIRs were registered against him in Bihar and Jharkhand.