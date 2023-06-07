Maria Paiva Couceiro Memorial Lecture by Dr Lavina Noronha organized at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: Roshni Alumni Association (RAA), Mangaluru and School of Social Work (SSW), Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru organized the ‘Maria Paiva Couceiro Memorial Lecture’ on 6 June 2023, at 3:30 p.m., at Maria Paiva Hall, School of Social Work. Dr Lavina M Noronha, Director, Ave Maria Palliative Care, Mangaluru delivered the Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Hospice Care: Striving for a Dignified End-of-Life’.

Dr Jacinta D’Souza, Former Principal of, the School of Social Work, Mangaluru threw light on the significance of the day. Maria Paiva Couceiro (1907-2000), a Portuguese lady, started the Daughters of the Heart of Mary Society in Goa in 1952. Now they are located in 27 different places in India forming two Provinces of India North and India South. The Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary entered India at the invitation of the Patriarch of Goa, Daman and Diu, Most Reverend Don Jose Costa Nunes on 7th June 1951. The pioneers of this foundation were Maria Paiva Couceiro and Marguerida Lancaster were eager to serve and work for Indian women. The initial stages saw them involved in training courses for women in Home Science and gradually their work expanded to provide income-generating activities. Later they entered the field of higher education by providing professional training for educators and social workers.

MARIA PAIVA COUCEIRO

Dr Sophia Fernandes, Principal of, the School of Social Work and Dr Malini Hebbar, President of, the Roshni Alumni Association were at the helm of affairs and remarked that the Memorial Lecture is an annual feature, in honour of the founder of the School of Social Work – Maria Paiva Couceiro – whose vision and courage led to the presence of this illustrious institution. They further stated that it’s a special privilege to have Dr Lavina M Noronha, a proud alumna of the institution on whom the coveted award Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar for the year 2022, was conferred by the World Konkani Centre, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to society.

Dr. Lavina Norohna spoke about ‘Hospice Care: Striving for a Dignified End-of-Life’. She described the difference between hospital care and hospice care. She highlighted the various psychological and existential issues faced by the people on their deathbeds. She gave a few real-life examples explaining the issues faced by families when their loved one is dying. She emphasized the importance of upholding a patient’s dignity and respect while treating them whether in a hospital or a hospice care centre.

She said ” Hospice Care: Striving for a dignified end of life – Hospice Care refers to the holistic care of patients who have less than six months to live where the focus is on comfort, not cure. Derived from the Latin “hospital”, meaning hospitality or place of rest and protection for the ill. The goal is to improve the quality of life of patients when death is imminent and relieve suffering by treating pain and other distressing symptoms”.

“The philosophy of hospice can be summed up in the words of Dame Cicely Saunders, the Founder of the Hospice/Palliative care movement(the 1950s): “You matter because of who you are. You matter to the last moment of your life, and we will do all we can, not only to help you die peacefully but also to live till you die.”

Principles of hospice care: Affirms life and regards dying as a normal process; Intends neither to hasten nor postpone death- It is not Euthanasia!; Integrates psychological and spiritual aspects of patient care; Offers a support system to help patients live as actively as possible until death; Adding life to their days.; Offers a support system to help the family cope during the patient’s illness and in their bereavement; Holistic- Uses a multidisciplinary team to address the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families

The care is person-centred, not pathology-focused and it is not about prolonging life or hastening death. Making every day count is important when time is running out and the clock is ticking for those diagnosed with terminal illnesses. Hospices do not use technology in the delivery of care and that is why it is called a “low-tech high-touch approach.” When the possibility for cure ends, the opportunity for care enhances. Persons suffering from Chronic heart conditions, Renal and Hepatic diseases, Chronic pulmonary disorders, Cancer, HIV/AIDS and Neurological conditions like Glioma, Tumors, degenerative conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, Dementia, and Motor Neuron Disease can benefit from placement at a hospice unit.

Preparing people to accept their mortality is the focus in hospices where death is considered to be a part of life and nothing to be feared. When you’re prepared to die well, you automatically start living well. We are slowly becoming an age-defying, death-denying culture where conversations about death or dying are detested. In health care settings, there is a need to have honest and transparent communication about prognosis. It is okay to tell a patient “We may not be able to extend your life but we can help you live well until death” Dependence on others for basic activities of daily living like for example, like feeding oneself, bathing is not very easy. Due to the inability to self-care, there is a sudden transformation from a person to a patient which is a bitter pill to chew for most. There are issues about privacy, body image, and dignity which cannot be compromised even when a person is not able to make decisions for oneself.

End-of-life care entails a time for review where a person can look back on his or her life and make sense of the years gone by. There are existential challenges which are encountered somewhere they question themselves or question God-“Why does God allow suffering?” or “What have I done to deserve this?” Many prefer to spend time alone in contemplation, and reflection while some connect to their deceased loved ones. It is important to address the existential issues for a smooth transition! Loved ones have to be prepared to say goodbye.

“They have to communicate to the dying person that they are going to be okay. It is important to respect rituals, beliefs and practices which help family members handle anticipatory grief. End-of-life decisions involve discussions about eye donation or body donation, funeral planning- decisions about burial or cremation and if these decisions are made well in advance of a person’s death, it saves the loved ones a lot of heart aches. Putting it in writing is usually helpful. It is a heart-warming experience to be a part of someone’s most distressing moments, an opportunity to serve with compassion” added Dr Lavina Noronha.

Dr Ratha Pinto compered the event. UG students of Roshni Nilaya invoked God’s blessings with a prayer song. The President of RAA Dr. Malini Hebbar welcomed the gathering. Mrs Diana Pinto, a member of EC introduced the speaker Dr Lavina Norohna. Dr Lavina Norohna was felicitated by the dignitaries for her extraordinary service to humankind by Dr Jenis Mary – Vice Principal, School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, Prof. Malini- President of Roshni Association and Prof. Vida Sequeira DHM, Dr Jacinta D’souza Members of RAA, Members of the EC, staff and students of Roshni Nilaya. Mrs Laira Pinto – Secretary, RAA proposed the vote of thanks.

