Maria Pramila D’Costa Awarded PhD from JJT University Rajasthan

Mangaluru: Maria Pramila D’Costa, Nursing Department, Oman College of Health Sciences, North Batinah, Oman, has been conferred with a PhD degree in Nursing for her thesis titled ‘Health Professional Students Behavioural Intentions to engage in Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice: A Theory-Based Study’ by JJT University, Rajasthan, India.

Maria was guided by Dr Anupama Vinay Oka of JJT University and Dr Eilean Victoria Lazarus of Sultan Qaboos University, Oman.

Maria is an alumnus of Fr Muller College of Nursing. At present, Maria is working as an Associate professor at OCHS North Batinah Branch in Oman since 2011.

Maria served at City College of Nursing Mangalore as Associate Professor, at Sahyadri College of Nursing as professor and Principal charge, and as a lecturer at Alva’s College of Nursing before moving to Oman. She has several publications to her credit in National and International High indexed journals.

Maria is the proud daughter of the Late Bona D’Costa and Lilly D’Costa from Moodbidri. Maria is married to Pascal Robert Fernandes and is the mother of Reeza and Reeve Fernandes.

Mangalorean.com wishes Maria D’Costa all the very best in her future endeavours.

